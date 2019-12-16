On This Day: Great White Fleet embarked on a worldwide voyage from Virginia

(WWBT) - On this day, Dec. 16, 1907, the Great White Fleet begins its voyage around the globe after leaving Virginia.
The massive fleet from the U.S. Navy was made up of 16 battleships painted white, manned by 14,000 sailors and marines.
It’s considered one of the greatest achievements in the history of the U.S. Navy, and you can hear all about their incredible voyage that included some wild adventures on this week’s episode of the How We Got Here podcast:
