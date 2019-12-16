Theft of Confederate flags from cemetery remains a mystery

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) - Officials in Virginia are still investigating the theft of Confederate battle flags a month after they were taken from a cemetery.
The Washington Post reported Sunday that officials still have no idea who stole the approximately 200 flags in Harrisonburg. Many were dumped in a porta-potty across town.
The flags were taken from Woodbine Cemetery on Veterans Day.
Earlier that day, the Sons of Confederate Veterans’ local chapter placed the flags at graves of soldiers who fought in the Civil War.
A $1,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to a conviction of the person who stole the flags.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)