Theft of Confederate flags from cemetery remains a mystery
Camp Number 10 of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans has been placing flags like this about three times a year on people's graves for 15 years at Woodbine Cemetery. (Source: WHSV)
By Associated Press | December 16, 2019 at 12:40 PM EST - Updated December 16 at 12:40 PM

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) - Officials in Virginia are still investigating the theft of Confederate battle flags a month after they were taken from a cemetery.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that officials still have no idea who stole the approximately 200 flags in Harrisonburg. Many were dumped in a porta-potty across town.

The flags were taken from Woodbine Cemetery on Veterans Day.

Earlier that day, the Sons of Confederate Veterans’ local chapter placed the flags at graves of soldiers who fought in the Civil War.

A $1,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to a conviction of the person who stole the flags.

