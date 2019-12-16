Study: The most popular Christmas cookie in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s that time of year where there are usually several different kinds of Christmas cookies to choose from, but what is Virginia’s favorite cookie overall?
According to a study done by House Method, Virginians love chocolate chip cookies.
House Method surveyed Americans across the country to find each state’s favorite. Sugar cookies with frosting won overall with 21 states picking it as their favorite with chocolate chip coming in a close second with 18 total states. Other favorites included gingerbread, snickerdoodle, gingersnap and shortbread.
To take a look at the full survey, click here.
