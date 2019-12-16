2019’s most ‘clicked’ local stories from NBC12

(WWBT) - Can you believe that 2019 is almost over? Where did the time go?
As many reflect on the past year, we're looking back at some of the stories that were most popular online.
The most "clicked" local stories of the year are based on page views on our website and news app.
We look forward to keeping you informed in 2020!
Out of more than 10,000 tickets sold, Richmond woman Tyniqua Watkins was the lucky winner of the $480,000 St. Jude Dream Home. If you ask Watkins, the only thing more impressive than winning a home is the story behind her fateful ticket purchase. After purchasing a ticket for the home on the very last day, she was left only with $8 to her name but luck had it that the last-minute purchase was well worth it.
There was a major outpouring of support for a young Richmond mother who was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer. T.Q. Evans got the devastating news just months after she launched her own company, Prende Pants, a clothing option to aid in women’s health after they’ve given birth. On top of that, she and her husband are raising two young sons as well as a bubbly 2-year-old girl they’ve been fostering since she was born.
She made some lifestyle changes, giving up meat, and meeting with spiritual and healing advisers to clear chaos from her life. It is a holistic approach that seemed to work.
“When I went to get scans again, they said ‘wow, when you came in June, we thought that cancer was all over your body and now it looks like it’s only in a couple of places and we feel like we can get it’,” she said.
One thing is for sure - Richmond has some GREAT food!
Our list first started out with 50 things that you needed to eat but that quickly turned into 100. Make sure you click the link to see everything you need to eat in the upcoming year if you haven’t already!
There was a lot of interest in 2019′s General Election, which showed some very tight and high-interest races across the state.
All 140 seats in the General Assembly were up for grabs, including 100 House seats and 40 Senate seats.
After the election, the Democrats gained control of the House and Senate for the first time in more than 20 years.
A Virginia native is spending 40 years in federal prison for producing child pornography filmed in King William County. A federal judge in Florida sentenced Christine Alyce Slayman to 40 years in prison, and a life term of supervision following her release.
According to court documents, over a several month period in 2015, Slayman sexually abused a 6-year-old child in King William, Virginia. She recorded the abuse using her cellphone.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office found the videos in Slayman’s Jacksonville home after receiving a tip, according to the Department of Justice.
“Slayman had filmed herself engaged in sexual activity with the child, which included Slayman directing the child to engage in sex acts,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated. “Federal agents located 18 different video files of Slayman sexually abusing the child.”
A Caroline County mother and her boyfriend were arrested and charged in what the Sheriff’s Office is calling a “disturbing case” of child abuse and one of the worst they have seen in years.
According to the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Ashley Karam and 39-year-old Edward Childs were arrested and charged in May.
A neighbor called 911 after a 7-year-old boy walked to their house alone with visible injuries and asked for help. Investigators confirm there were signs the child may have been tied up, and say he also had cuts, scratches and bruises.
The boy and the other children inside the home were immediately removed and placed in protective custody.
Virginia has 32 native snakes, and you can’t be expected the know them all. But it looks like you took a big step towards protecting yourself and your scaly neighbors by familiarizing yourself with just six.
Three are venomous — rattlesnakes, cottonmouths and copperheads. They can indeed be dangerous if you get too close. The other three are harmless but common — watersnakes, gartersnakes and blacksnakes.
Did you see a lot of snakes this year? Either way, you can at least prepare yourself for next year!
Lights, camera, action! It seems many of you were interested in being a zombie and getting paid for it!
Filming for AMC’s “Monument,” a “Walking Dead” spinoff began in August with a plane crash scene on Hopewell Street and ended in November.
Richmond Fire Lt. Ashley Berry was tragically killed in Hopewell on Thanksgiving night while she shielded her 5-year-old son from the bullets.
Waverly Berry, the lieutenant’s father, said his grandson tried to get his mother to look at him after the shooting, but she didn’t move.
“I told (my grandson), ‘Your mother’s last act of love for you was to push you down,” said Waverly Berry. “That was for a reason- to save you… It could have been two people shot.”
Lt. Berry was an eight-year veteran of the Richmond Fire Department and recently promoted to the Fire Marshal’s Office. Richmond Fire Chief Melvin Carter called Lt. Berry a true hero and public servant.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the killing of Lt. Berry.
Hopewell police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, has any information, or was traveling in the area at the time, to contact Lead Detective Mark Polumbo of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.
Anyone with information on this crime who wishes to remain anonymous can contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline at (804) 541-2202 or use the P3tips mobile app.
Have you ever gotten so angry or stressed that you just wanted to break something? Well, Rage RVA is allowing you to take a swing at life.
If smashing cars, throwing glass and breaking plates sounds like a great way to de-stress - then this if for you!
If you didn’t smash anything in 2019, then 2020 could definitely be your year to make this happen!
When a story about an AMBER Alert is posted, it is obviously a very sad and concerning thing. The only upside is that these stories are ones that NBC12 viewers care about and do a great job of sharing the information with their friends to help bring these little ones at risk home safely. For that, we thank you for sharing the information and helping to get it out there for everyone to see. You never know who could see it eventually and be able to help.
There were two notable AMBER Alerts in Virginia that received attention this year:
This was an absolutely heartbreaking story that ripped at the heartstrings of people not only in Virginia but around the world.
Virginians rallied around Tommie the pitbull as he fought to survive after being tied to a fence and set on fire, then Virginians mourned Tommie when he died a few days later from the trauma.
Jyahshua A. Hill, 20, was sentenced to five years in prison for the unimaginable acts done to Tommie.
After Tommie’s death, there was a huge movement for Virginia legislators to pass stricter punishments for animal abusers.
In 2019, Governor Ralph Northam signed the “Tommie Bill” into law, making animal cruelty a Class 6 felony, which is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $2,500.
Tommie’s legacy lives on with the “Tommie Fund,” which was funded through #TeamTommie t-shirts and other donations. The fund, created by Richmond Animal Care and Control says, “will help support the cost of emergency medical care for animals in other municipal shelters across Virginia.”
The fund officially launched in November and already help animals at New Kent, Henrico, Hanover and Surry County animal shelters.
