RPS to vote on rezoning Northside schools

RPS to vote on rezoning Northside schools
The RPS Northside Rezoning Meeting begins Monday night at 6 p.m. (Source: cleared)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Brian Thompson | December 16, 2019 at 10:43 AM EST - Updated December 16 at 10:43 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many Richmond Public School students could be attending different schools due to rezoning on the Northside.

Last month, the school board approved rezoning changes that will impact schools on the southside. It mainly affects elementary schools but does not touch high schools. The only middle school affected is Martin Luther King, which will no longer enroll students from south Richmond.

[ RPS decides on re-zoning plan for 2020-21 ]

These changes will happen next school year, but there are still some unanswered questions. The board is now left to decide what to do with schools on the northside at a meeting on Monday night.

The meeting will be held at Ginter Park Elementary, starting at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.