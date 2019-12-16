RPS to vote on rezoning Northside schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many Richmond Public School students could be attending different schools due to rezoning on the Northside.
Last month, the school board approved rezoning changes that will impact schools on the southside. It mainly affects elementary schools but does not touch high schools. The only middle school affected is Martin Luther King, which will no longer enroll students from south Richmond.
These changes will happen next school year, but there are still some unanswered questions. The board is now left to decide what to do with schools on the northside at a meeting on Monday night.
The meeting will be held at Ginter Park Elementary, starting at 6 p.m.
