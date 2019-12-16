Royalty, EU, US delegations attend Battle of Bulge ceremonies

In this photo taken on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, A U.S. Army World War II Sherman tank sits on the hillside outside the Remember Museum 39-45 in Thimister-Clermont, Belgium. In the bucolic, verdant hills which were once among the worst killing grounds of WWII, Marcel and Mathilde Schmetz have shared coffee and cake with countless veterans, telling stories that span generations. Veterans of the WWII Battle of the Bulge are heading back to mark perhaps the greatest battle in U.S. military history, when 75 years ago Hitler launched a desperate attack deep through the front lines in Belgium and Luxembourg to be thwarted by U.S. forces. (Source: AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)