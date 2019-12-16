Rep. Spanberger says she’ll vote to impeach President Trump

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In an exclusive interview with NBC12, Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger is announcing she will vote to impeach President Trump this week.
The House Judiciary Committee advanced two Articles of Impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, after President Trump asked Ukraine’s President to investigate the son of his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.
Spanberger’s decision is being closely watched, as the Democrat represents and is running for re-election in District 7, previously held by Republicans for decades.
It’s a decision she says didn’t come lightly.
“It is because of this oath that I will be voting yes on both Articles of Impeachment,” said Spanberger.
The oath she refers to is one she took as a Congressmember and former CIA officer. She says she was compelled to vote for impeachment after hearing from the inquiry witnesses.
“Witnesses called by both Republican and Democratic members of the Intelligence Committee, who spoke very clearly that it was the President who was directing and directly involved with efforts to withhold security assistance aid to Ukraine. In return, Ukraine would launch that investigation and publicly talk about that investigation into the President’s rival or political opponent in advance of 2020,” said Spanberger.
Vice President Mike Pence reacted to her announced decision in an interview with NBC12.
“The American people can see the evidence here. They can read the transcript. They can see there was no quid pro quo,” said Pence.
The Vice President says he is urging Democratic Congressmembers who represent districts with wide Republican support, including Spanberger, to vote no.
“If she follows through on what she told you and voted for these Articles of Impeachment, we have every confidence that the people of her district will be there with the President and will stand with the President come election day November 2020,” said Pence.
Some of those Trump voters attended a “Stop the Madness” anti-impeachment rally at the Virginia Capitol in Richmond, expressing their support for the President.
"He’s making the American dream come true. We’re Hispanic and to us the American dream is being proud of our country, proud of our President, said a protestor named Alyiah.
“I believe the voters of the seventh district voted for me to demonstrate integrity in the decisions that I”m making, thoughtful decisions based on facts and evidence," said Spanberger.
The House is expected to vote on the Articles of Impeachment this week, perhaps
