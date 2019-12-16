Police searching for 3 people who broke into mailroom, stole packages

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for three people who broke into a mailroom at an apartment complex and stole several packages.
Officers said three people broke into the mailroom at the complex along South 20th Street on Dec. 11.
Security video shows the three rummaging through the room and taking a TV and multiple packages.
One suspect was wearing a red fur with fur and the others were wearing black jackets.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-646-0672 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
