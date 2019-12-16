Northam proposes increased funding for at-risk schools

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he wants to put more money into at-risk schools and give teachers a 3 percent raise.
Northam on Monday highlighted portions of his forthcoming two-year budget proposal.
His plan also calls for increased funding for school counselors and more money to help children whose first language isn’t English.
The governor plans to make his full budget public on Tuesday at a hearing before lawmakers.
