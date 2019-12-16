News to Know for Dec. 16: Petersburg mob attack; RPS rezoning discussion continues; free health screenings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Armed Robbery
Chesterfield County Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Monday morning.
A woman told officers that two men with guns knocked on her door at the River Road Terrace Apartments and entered her apartment and stole items.
No one was injured.
Free Health Screenings
CareMore Health and Anthem Healthkeepers are providing free wellness check-ups and health screenings for Richmond-area senior residents.
The event is Monday, Dec. 16 and Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Richmond’s North Avenue Branch Library on 2901 North Avenue from 9:00 am. to 4:00 p.m.
RPS Rezoning
A meeting on Monday evening could decide where some Richmond students go to school next year. Earlier this month, leaders voted to rezone some students on the southside. Now, it’s time for the northside.
The meeting will be held at Ginter Park Elementary, starting at 6 p.m.
Here’s a look at what has been decided so far:
Petersburg Mob Attack
Petersburg police are investigating after a man was critically injured in an assault by mob altercation on Sunday.
The victim was transported to a Richmond-area hospital with critical injuries.
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the attack but police are searching for Anthony Goode, 20, of Chesterfield, who is also wanted in the attack.
Library Reopens
Good news, book worms! The Chesterfield County Public Library’s Bon Air location will reopen on Monday.
The library has been closed since Nov. 11 for major maintenance of the HVAC system and restriping of the parking lot.
Forecast
A stationary front Monday keeps it cooler north, with a taste of spring south of town.
How We Got Here
On this day, Dec. 16, 1773, American rebels threw hundreds of chests of tea into the Boston Harbor as a political protest to help jolt the American Revolution to life.
It became known as the Boston Tea Party, but did you know that rebels in Virginia continued this “tea-dumping” trend the following year?
You can learn all about it in this week’s episode of the How We Got Here podcast:
Final Thought
“Keep your eyes on the stars, and your feet on the ground.” -Theodore Roosevelt
