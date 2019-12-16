NBC12 Viewpoint: ‘Rumors of War’ sculpture unveiled!

It goes without saying, that the Rumors of War sculpture is monumental and magnificent. But it was so gratifying to see nearly five thousand people of every persuasion gathered to see this historic unveiling. If you were there or witnessed it on TV, you will remember that there was a little drama with the draping. She just didn’t want to make it easy for the RVA to say hello. The crowd was asked to go inside until the problem could be fixed, but the overwhelming majority of the thousands assembled on the VMFA lawn did not move.