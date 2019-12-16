Multiple cars broken into at Midlothian apartment complex

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield woman wants police to find the crooks who broke into her car.
Mary Evers say nothing was taken when her car was targeted at the Summit at Bon Air apartment complex, but she’s still out a lot of money.
The intuition of her dog wasn’t enough to tip her off when she came back home two Sunday nights ago. The dog was barking, Evers said, adding "she’s very protective, and so I don’t know if she was sensing that someone was there.”
It wasn’t until the next morning, through her neighbor, when she realized she was the victim of a crime.
“You need to come out here. The police are out here, and your car has been broken into,” Evers recalls being told by her neighbor, adding, "they had to have hit it really hard. All of the glass was all over the seat there.”
Clothes totaling up hundreds of dollars, and Christmas gift lay vulnerable to thieves – but nothing was missing - and unfortunately, she wasn’t the only one.
“When the guy came to replace the window, he was telling me he saw cars with broken windows as he was coming in. [A neighbor] who had a 2019 car...he had just gotten it and he was pretty upset. He though he might’ve had a watch stolen,” she said.
Chesterfield Police confirm they are looking into robberies from cars in the nearby Greenfield neighborhood.
While everything inside Evers’ car was intact, she was still robbed in a sense:
“It’s Christmas time, and I had to spend all that money to get the window replaced, instead of getting things for friends and family," she added.
NBC12 did reach out to management at the Summit at Bon Air Apartments for a comment, but has not heard back yet.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.