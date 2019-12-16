Longtime baseball coach found dead; son charged with his murder

LUNENBURG CO., Va. (WWBT) - A longtime Central High School baseball coach was found dead at his home Saturday; his son is now charged with his murder.
The Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4000 block of Poorhouse Road around 3:45 p.m. Saturday based on a tip for a welfare check.
Upon arrival, deputies found the remains of Reginald “Reggie” Jarvis Dunnavant, 69, inside a bathroom.
“…He had been dead for what is believed to have been three days or more,” said Sheriff Arthur Townsend. “Evidence of foul play was discovered.”
When deputies arrived at the home Dunnavant’s son, Edward Lee Dunnavant, 37, was there and claimed to live with his father.
However, deputies said a check of DMV records placed him with an address in Kenbridge.
“Shortly thereafter [Dunnavant] was arrested initially on a felony charge of Concealment of a Dead Body and taken into custody,” Townsend said. “Following about five hours of investigation, he was then charged with First Degree Murder.”
The Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office recovered evidence that blunt force trauma was involved in Dunnavant’s death. His body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an official cause and manner of death.
Edward Dunnavant is being held at Piedmont Regional Jail without bond. He’s expected to appear in court Wednesday.
Reggie Dunnavant coached baseball at his Alma mater (Central High School) for 23 years and was the head JV basketball coach for 10 years and head varsity coach for one year. He also taught social studies at the school before retiring from teaching and coaching after the 1999 season.
“Everyone is in shock right now,” said Lunenburg County Schools Superintendent Charles Berkley.
Dunnavant also volunteered as the high school’s football P.A. announcer for more than 25 years.
“He knew sports,” Berkley said. “He loved it.”
Sheriff Townsend said this incident is still under investigation, and no further comments will be issued while the investigation is active. He encourages anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office at (434) 696- 4452 or anonymously at Crimestoppers at (434) 696-3100.
