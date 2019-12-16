Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ACCIDENTAL GUN DISCHARGE-SCHOOL
Virginia students charged after gun accidentally discharges
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in Virginia say two juveniles have been charged after a handgun accidentally discharged in a high school classroom. Police in Norfolk on Saturday said the 17- and 16-year-old students are facing various charges, including possession of a firearm on school property. Both students attend Maury High School and are being held at the Norfolk Detention Center. Authorities say the older of the two students had the firearm at school Friday and sustained a gunshot wound to the hand when it accidentally discharged. They say detectives later found out the younger student handled the gun after the accidental shooting.
MEAT STOLEN FROM RESTAURANT
Restaurateur: Virginia thieves steal 150 pounds of meat
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The owner of a Mexican restaurant in Virginia says a pair of thieves broke into the business' cooler and stole 150 pounds of beef and chicken. Jorge Romero is the owner of Jessy's Taco Bistro in Norfolk. He told The Virginian-Pilot he found the emptied-out meat locker Friday. Surveillance video shows a man and a woman carrying cases and bags full of meat. Romero says he alerted police. His family operates other taquerias, including Jessy's Taqueria, which was featured on the Food Network's show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” He said he kept his business open following the heist by bringing meat from another restaurant.
SCALLOP BOOM
Customers might have to shell out for scallops in 2020
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Federal regulators say the good times of large shellfish hauls for the scallop fishing industry are likely to continue into next year. They also say prices could rise for consumers. U.S. scallops were worth about $533 million to fishermen at the docks in 2018. It was their third most profitable year in recorded history. As a result of new rules, the New England Fishery Management Council predicts the 2020-21 fishing season will yield about 52 million pounds of scallops. The management council credited conservative management measures, such as closing some fishing grounds to let scallops grow, for keeping the industry healthy.
AP-US-COLLEGES-SLAVERY-REPARATIONS
Reparations mark new front for US colleges tied to slavery
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The promise of reparations to atone for historical ties to slavery is new territory in a reckoning at U.S. colleges. Until now, schools have responded with monuments, building name changes and public apologies. Georgetown University and two theological seminaries have announced funding commitments to benefit descendants of the enslaved people who were sold or toiled to benefit the institutions. The actions show ways that colleges are looking to make amends as they confront modern issues of equality and historical entanglements. At least 56 universities have joined a University of Virginia-led consortium to explore their ties to slavery and share research and strategies.
KIDNAPPING PLOT
Man faces life sentence in bizarre failed kidnapping plot
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — A Florida man faces a life sentence after pleading guilty in a failed plot to kidnap five children from Virginia and kill their parents. Federal prosecutors in Virginia said 31-year-old Frank Jesse Amnott pleaded guilty Wednesday to three charges in the 2018 plot. One of the charges, conspiracy to kill witnesses, carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison. U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen said the facts of the case “read like the script of a bad horror movie.” In court documents, prosecutors described a plot by Amnott and three other people to kidnap five children under the age of 8.
ILLEGAL STREAMING-GUILTY PLEAS
2 Vegas man plead guilty in illegal video streaming case
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two Las Vegas computer programmers will be sentenced in March after pleading guilty in federal court in Virginia to charges stemming from illegal video streaming operations. Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Darryl Julius Polo pleaded guilty Thursday to copyright infringement and money laundering charges while 40-year-old Luis Angel Villarino pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy to commit copyright infringement. The Justice Department said the Jetflicks and iStreamItAll operations involved subscription services that pirated television and film content and deprived copyright holders of millions of dollars. Additional defendants in the case are scheduled to go to trial in February.
CHARLOTTESVILLE POLICE CAR
Police remove car over similarity to one used in attack
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The Charlottesville Police Department is taking a Dodge Challenger out of service because of its similarity to the car used in a fatal attack during a 2017 white supremacist rally. The city announced the decision in a news release Thursday. City Manager Tarron Richardson said the vehicle was “clearly a reminder” of the attack, which killed Heather Heyer and left dozens more injured. He says the city believes removing it from the fleet is in the best interests of the community.
COLLEGE STUDENT SLAIN
Boy, 13, arrested in killing of Barnard College freshman
NEW YORK (AP) — A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a Barnard College freshman. City Corporation Counsel James E. Johnson says a 13-year-old was arrested on charges including felony murder. Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison says one arrest has been made and “this remains an active investigation.” Police say Tessa Majors was stabbed while walking in Manhattan’s Morningside Park on Wednesday. Majors' family says they're devastated by “the senseless loss of our beautiful and talented Tess.” Police have said as many as three attackers were involved. At Friday's hearing, a detective testified that the teen arrested said his friend slashed Majors during a robbery.