Here’s how to save $2,000 dollars in 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Let’s save 2 thousand dollars in 2020. Maybe you want to spend it on a vacation or on a renovation project to fix up that bathroom. You have to think about that goal like this: Divide $2,000 by 12 months. That’s $166 bucks a month that you need to set aside. Or you could look at as $41 dollars a week. And the easiest way to make this happen is to automate it.