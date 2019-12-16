Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Carson Wentz threw three touchdown passes to help the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Washington Redskins 37-27. Wentz bounced back from a fumble to lead the Eagles' on a game-winning 75-yard drive in the final minutes. He threw TD passes to running back Miles Sanders, tight end Zach Ertz and receiver Greg Ward. The 4-yard pass from Wentz to Ward with 26 seconds left put Philadelphia up for good. The Eagles kept their NFC East hopes alive and host the Dallas Cowboys next week. The Redskins fell to 3-11 and have lost eight consecutive division games.
CARY, N.C. (AP) — Georgetown goalkeeper Tomas Romero stopped Virginia's Axel Gunnarsson in the seventh round of penalty kicks to give the Hoyas their first NCAA men’s soccer championship. The teams fought through two scoreless 10-minute overtime periods after finishing regulation tied at 3, leaving penalty kicks to decide the game. Both teams made their first six penalty kicks, and Aidan Rocha made the seventh for Georgetown, forcing Gunnarsson to attempt to match it. Romero moved to his right to thwart the shot
UNDATED (AP) — The U.S. Military Academy and Naval Academy have launched separate investigations into possible “white power” hand gestures flashed by a few students at the Army-Navy football game. Public affairs officers at both academies said via email Sunday that officers have been appointed to conduct internal investigations and determine if disciplinary action is needed. Several West Point cadets and Naval Academy midshipmen in the stands appeared to display the hand signal during an ESPN broadcast segment Saturday. The gesture is similar to the “OK” hand sign. U.S. Coast Guard leaders reprimanded an officer who used a similar hand sign during a television broadcast last year.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Mike'L Simms had 11 points as VCU extended its home win streak to eight games, beating Missouri State 61-51. De'Riante Jenkins had 10 points for VCU (8-2). After VCU outscored Missouri State 35-25 in the first half, both teams scored 26 in the second as the home team clinched the victory. The Rams' 26 second-half points marked a season low for the team. Isiaih Mosley had 15 points for the Bears (6-6).