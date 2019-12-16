Help needed in search for missing 63-year-old man with health conditions

By NBC12 Newsroom | December 16, 2019 at 4:54 PM EST - Updated December 16 at 4:54 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man with several health conditions.

Police say Alvin A. Edwards, Jr., 63, was reported missing from Kindred Spirits Assisted Living Facility at 1206 N 28th Street. He suffers from several health conditions and has not checked in with his family in over three days, which is unusual.

Edwards was last seen wearing a black jacket and baseball cap. He is approximately 5’ 9” and weighs about 200 pounds. Edwards also usually travels with a black backpack.

Anyone who knows where Edwards is should call Major Crimes Detective A. Pavlenko at 804-646-5419 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

