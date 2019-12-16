'He was Mr. Baseball for many years’: Longtime baseball coach found dead; son charged with his murder

LUNENBURG CO., Va. (WWBT) - A longtime Central High School baseball coach was found dead at his home Saturday; his son is now charged with his murder.
The Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4000 block of Poorhouse Road around 3:45 p.m. Saturday based on a tip for a welfare check.
Upon arrival, deputies found the remains of Reginald “Reggie” Jarvis Dunnavant, 69, inside a bathroom.
“…He had been dead for what is believed to have been three days or more,” said Sheriff Arthur Townsend. “Evidence of foul play was discovered.”
When deputies arrived at the home Dunnavant’s son, Edward Lee Dunnavant, 37, was there and claimed to live with his father.
However, deputies said a check of DMV records placed him with an address in Kenbridge.
“Shortly thereafter [Dunnavant] was arrested initially on a felony charge of Concealment of a Dead Body and taken into custody,” Townsend said. “Following about five hours of investigation, he was then charged with First Degree Murder.”
The Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office recovered evidence that blunt force trauma was involved in Dunnavant’s death. His body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an official cause and manner of death.
Edward Dunnavant is being held at Piedmont Regional Jail without bond. He’s scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
Reggie Dunnavant coached baseball at his Alma mater (Central High School) for 23 years and was the head JV basketball coach for 10 years and head varsity coach for one year. He also taught social studies at the school before retiring from teaching and coaching after the 1999 season.
“Everyone is in shock right now,” said Lunenburg County Schools Superintendent Charles Berkley.
Dunnavant also volunteered as the high school’s football P.A. announcer for more than 25 years.
"Reggie was a legend here,” Berkley said. “He was Mr. Baseball for many years."
As head baseball coach at Central High, Dunnavant had a record of 314-138-2 (a .695 winning percentage). He helped bring the school the following:
- 2 State Group A Championships (1985, 1992)
- 3 State Group A Runners-Up (1984, 1990, 1994)
- 8 Region B Championships
- 12 James River District Championships
Helping bring Central High School two state, eight regional and countless district championships.
“He was probably one of the smartest coaches in baseball we’ve ever had here at Central High School in over 50 years,” Berkley added.
“We have a lot of plaques up here,” said Central High School Athletic Director Wallace Owen. “A lot of them are football, a lot of them are baseball and I don’t know that we have one up here that doesn’t have Reggie on it.”
In 1987 Dunnavant was named VHSCA Coach of the Year and he was a four-time VHSCA All-Star Coach.
The 69-year-old had a passion for America’s game, dating back to his younger years.
“Reggie told me when he was a little bitty boy he used to lay in his bed at night and listen on the transistor radio, which was all we had in those days, and he used to listen to the games,” Owen said. “He was the greatest Atlanta Braves fan ever!”
After graduating from Central High in 1968, Dunnavant headed to the University of Richmond where he helped lead the baseball team to the NCAA tournament in 1972.
During his college career he had several other accolades which included:
- All “Big Five” selection at Shortstop (3 years)
- All-Southern Conference Team selection at Shortstop (3 years)
- Southern Conference Highest batting Average (1972)
- Southern Conference Player-of-the-Year (1972)
- Honored as a member of “Most Outstanding Athletes of America” (1972)
During his years of retirement, Owen said Dunnavant made sure to find his spot on the hill at Central High to watch the games.
"It's a big loss because he was always around for ball games and things,” Berkley said. “It's just a shame that we lost him."
Dunnavant would have been 70-years-old on Dec. 29, according to Berkley.
“Reggie Dunnavant won’t be forgotten, and not just by this community,” Owen said. “Reggie is known throughout the baseball world.”
Right now the school system is working on a few things to make sure Dunnavant’s memory lives on.
Sheriff Townsend said this incident is still under investigation, and no further comments will be issued while the investigation is active. He encourages anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office at (434) 696- 4452 or anonymously at Crimestoppers at (434) 696-3100.
