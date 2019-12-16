Free health screenings for seniors in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - CareMore Health and Anthem Healthkeepers are providing free wellness check-ups and health screenings for Richmond-area senior residents.
The event is Monday, December 16 and Tuesday, December 17 at Richmond’s North Avenue Branch Library on 2901 North Avenue from 9:00 am. to 4:00 p.m.
CareMore clinicians will provide free vision, blood pressure, oximetry (which measures the oxygen level in the blood) and other screenings at no out-of-pocket cost.
