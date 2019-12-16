Forecast: Cloudy with a Big temperature spread North to South

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A stationary front Monday keeps it cooler north, with a taste of spring south of town.
MONDAY: Cloudy with a few showers in the morning, mainly north of I-64. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 40s, warmer temperatures southern VA (60s), chillier north of RIC. (Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with rain likely. Can’t rule out a thunderstorm, especially south of I-64. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s (cooler north and west of RVA). (Rain Chance: 90%) Turning chilly in the late afternoon.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 30s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
SATURDAY: Winter Begins. Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows near 30, highs in the mid 40s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.