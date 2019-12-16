Angel Tree volunteer was a recipient last year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 wants to send a big thank you to those of you who donated to this year’s Angel Tree. We partner with the Salvation Army every year to make sure every child can have an amazing Christmas.
One of this year’s volunteers was a recipient of donated presents last year.
Kia Nichols says she has been volunteering with the project since November.
“Some families may use this as a leg up to get a few more presents for the children, but for some families this is all they’re going to get,” said Nichols.
She says she more than appreciated the generosity last year, but has loved the opportunity to give back.
“It’s like ten times better being on the volunteer side, because when you’re on the recipient side, it’s your family. When you volunteer, you’re helping so many other families.”
More than 3,000 families and 5,000 children will be helped by the Angel Tree this Christmas.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.