Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-COLLEGES-SLAVERY-REPARATIONS
Reparations mark new front for US colleges tied to slavery
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The promise of reparations to atone for historical ties to slavery is new territory in a reckoning at U.S. colleges. Until now, schools have responded with monuments, building name changes and public apologies. Georgetown University and two theological seminaries have announced funding commitments to benefit descendants of the enslaved people who were sold or toiled to benefit the institutions. The actions show ways that colleges are looking to make amends as they confront modern issues of equality and historical entanglements. At least 56 universities have joined a University of Virginia-led consortium to explore their ties to slavery and share research and strategies.
KIDNAPPING PLOT
Man faces life sentence in bizarre failed kidnapping plot
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — A Florida man faces a life sentence after pleading guilty in a failed plot to kidnap five children from Virginia and kill their parents. Federal prosecutors in Virginia said 31-year-old Frank Jesse Amnott pleaded guilty Wednesday to three charges in the 2018 plot. One of the charges, conspiracy to kill witnesses, carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison. U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen said the facts of the case “read like the script of a bad horror movie.” In court documents, prosecutors described a plot by Amnott and three other people to kidnap five children under the age of 8.
ILLEGAL STREAMING-GUILTY PLEAS
2 Vegas man plead guilty in illegal video streaming case
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two Las Vegas computer programmers will be sentenced in March after pleading guilty in federal court in Virginia to charges stemming from illegal video streaming operations. Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Darryl Julius Polo pleaded guilty Thursday to copyright infringement and money laundering charges while 40-year-old Luis Angel Villarino pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy to commit copyright infringement. The Justice Department said the Jetflicks and iStreamItAll operations involved subscription services that pirated television and film content and deprived copyright holders of millions of dollars. Additional defendants in the case are scheduled to go to trial in February.
CHARLOTTESVILLE POLICE CAR
Police remove car over similarity to one used in attack
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The Charlottesville Police Department is taking a Dodge Challenger out of service because of its similarity to the car used in a fatal attack during a 2017 white supremacist rally. The city announced the decision in a news release Thursday. City Manager Tarron Richardson said the vehicle was “clearly a reminder” of the attack, which killed Heather Heyer and left dozens more injured. He says the city believes removing it from the fleet is in the best interests of the community.
COLLEGE STUDENT SLAIN
Boy, 13, arrested in killing of Barnard College freshman
NEW YORK (AP) — A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a Barnard College freshman. City Corporation Counsel James E. Johnson says a 13-year-old was arrested on charges including felony murder. Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison says one arrest has been made and “this remains an active investigation.” Police say Tessa Majors was stabbed while walking in Manhattan’s Morningside Park on Wednesday. Majors' family says they're devastated by “the senseless loss of our beautiful and talented Tess.” Police have said as many as three attackers were involved. At Friday's hearing, a detective testified that the teen arrested said his friend slashed Majors during a robbery.
BULLETS-CLASSROOM EXPLOSION
Virginia high school student treated after lighting bullets
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — School officials in Virginia say a high school student lit one or more bullets as he held them in his hand in a classroom, causing a minor explosion and requiring treatment for his injuries. Norfolk Public Schools spokeswoman Barbara M. Hunter tells news outlets that the incident occurred in a science class at Maury High School on Friday, and she added that no other injuries were reported. The school was placed on a lockdown that was lifted around 2:45 p.m.
ICE STORM-BLUE RIDGE
Ice storm forces closures on the Blue Ridge Parkway
A wintry concoction of freezing rain and ice across western North Carolina on Friday has led the National Park Service to shut down a majority of the Blue Ridge Parkway, all the way through Virginia. A Facebook post from the Park Service says widespread freezing rain across the NC and VA Blue Ridge left parts of the roadway covered in sheets of ice, forcing the closure Friday morning. The agency said residents should plan for alternate routes until crews assess the conditions after the temperature rises. News outlets reported some schools in the North Carolina mountains were closed or had a delayed opening Friday because of the slick conditions.
AP-US-SOMETHING-IN-THE-WATER
Something in the Water to show Post Malone, A$AP Rocky, more
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The 2020 lineup for Something in the Water music festival includes Post Malone, Chance the Rapper, Pharrell and Friends, A$AP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator, and more. News outlets report the lineup was announced Thursday at schools in Virginia Beach, where festival organizer Pharrell Williams went to high school. Performers for the seven-day April festival also include Nelly, Migos, Usher, Playboi Carti, Trey Songz, Tierra Whack, Foo Fighters, Gunna, Snoh Aalegra and others. Tickets for Virginia residents and return attendees went on sale on Oct. 19 and sold out before the day ended. General ticket sales open Saturday at noon. News reports say its possible the announced lineup isn't complete, as the inaugural festival featured several surprise performances.