Judge upholds 81-year prison sentence for ex-police officer

STAFFORD, Va. (AP) - A judge in Virginia has upheld the 81-year prison sentence that a jury recommended for a former police officer convicted of trying to hire a hitman while she was jailed on other charges.
The Free Lance-Star reports Judge Victoria Willis on Friday said she had no reason to change the jury recommendation in the case of 39-year-old Cassie C. Crisano, who was a former officer for the Prince George’s County Police Department in Maryland.
Crisano was convicted in August of three counts of attempted capital murder and three counts of soliciting capital murder.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)