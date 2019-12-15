Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Navy beat Army 31-7 in the 120th meeting of the rivalry game. The 21st-ranked Mids had lost three straight games in the series to Army. Malcolm Perry rushed for 304 yards and two touchdowns for Navy. President Donald Trump attended the game and performed the coin flip. Trump sat on the Army side of the field in the first half and crossed the field to the Navy side for the second half. Navy leads the series 61-52-7.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Lars Eller and Garnet Hathaway scored 45 seconds apart early in the third period and the NHL-leading Washington Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2. Ellers scored from the left circle at 1:58 and Hathaway made it 3-1 from in-close. Nicklas Backstrom, T.J Oshie and Tom Wilson had the other Washington goals, and rookie goalie Ilya Samsonov stopped 26 shots. Tampa Bay got goals from Brayden Point and Jan Rutta. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 27 points, rookie Brandon Clarke added 25 and the Memphis Grizzlies sent Washington to its fourth straight loss, beating the Wizards 128-111. Ja Morant added 18 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 16 to help the Grizzlies win for the third time in the last four. Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 29 points, but was 8 of 23 from the field. Troy Brown Jr. had 16 points, and Ish Smith and rookie Admiral Schofield scored 14 each for Washington.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jermaine Samuels scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and No. 20 Villanova won its season-high fourth straight game by holding off Delaware 78-70 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. Justin Moore came off the bench to score 16, Saddiq Bey had 13 and Cole Swider added 12. The victory was the Wildcats' 15th straight over the Blue Hens. Nate Darling scored 29 points for Delaware, which has lost two straight after setting a school record by starting the season with nine consecutive wins. Kevin Anderson added 14 points. Justyn Mutts had eight points and 11 rebounds.