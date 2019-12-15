Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jermaine Samuels scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and No. 20 Villanova won its season-high fourth straight game by holding off Delaware 78-70 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. Justin Moore came off the bench to score 16, Saddiq Bey had 13 and Cole Swider added 12. The victory was the Wildcats' 15th straight over the Blue Hens. Nate Darling scored 29 points for Delaware, which has lost two straight after setting a school record by starting the season with nine consecutive wins. Kevin Anderson added 14 points. Justyn Mutts had eight points and 11 rebounds.