VCU plays Missouri St.

SUPER SENIORS: VCU has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Marcus Evans, De'Riante Jenkins, Issac Vann and Mike'L Simms have combined to account for 50 percent of the team's scoring this year and 68 percent of all Rams points over the last five games.CLUTCH COOK: Keandre Cook has connected on 42.1 percent of the 57 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 23 over the last five games. He's also converted 84.5 percent of his free throws this season.