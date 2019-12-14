Report: ‘Penis fish’ take over California beach

This worm can extend it's mouth, seen on the right side, and then will trap micronutrients, which it swallows. It lives in a U-shaped tube and may have a goby, a pea crab, and others living with it. It is eaten by sea otters, too. (Source: Jerry Kirkhart, Flickr)
By Shellie Sylvestri | December 13, 2019 at 10:41 PM EST - Updated December 14 at 12:58 PM

(WAVE) - Storms have reportedly stranded thousands of phallic-looking sea creatures on Drakes Beach in California, according to the Bay Nature website, and they aren’t pretty.

The oversized, flesh-colored worms, called fat innkeeper worms, are being called another name: penis fish.

They showed up on the beach last Friday.

Bay Nature reported the 10-inch long worms to look like wiggly sausages and are common in Northern California.

Penis worms are even eaten in some Asian countries.

