Report: ‘Penis fish’ take over California beach

(WAVE) - Storms have reportedly stranded thousands of phallic-looking sea creatures on Drakes Beach in California, according to the Bay Nature website, and they aren’t pretty.
The oversized, flesh-colored worms, called fat innkeeper worms, are being called another name: penis fish.
They showed up on the beach last Friday.
Bay Nature reported the 10-inch long worms to look like wiggly sausages and are common in Northern California.
Penis worms are even eaten in some Asian countries.
