Man faces life sentence in bizarre failed kidnapping plot

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) - A Florida man faces a life sentence after pleading guilty in a failed plot to kidnap five children from Virginia and kill their parents.
Federal prosecutors in Virginia said 31-year-old Frank Jesse Amnott pleaded guilty Wednesday to three charges in the 2018 plot.
One of the charges, conspiracy to kill witnesses, carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison. U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen said the facts of the case “read like the script of a bad horror movie.”
In court documents, prosecutors described a plot by Amnott and three other people to kidnap five children under the age of 8.
