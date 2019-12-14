Man accused of killing daughter, niece found dead in jail

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The man accused of shooting and killing his daughter and niece in Dec. 2018 was found dead in his jail cell on Friday.
Abdool Zaman, 40, was charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of his daughter, Vanessa Zaman, and his niece, Leona Samlall, both of whom were 18. A medical examiner determined both were shot in the head.
On Friday, officials said Zaman was found hanging in his cell at Henrico Jail East. Staff cut him down and started CPR until New Kent Fire and Rescue arrived. Zaman was pronounced dead at 4:45 p.m.
The double-shooting happened one year ago on Dec. 13, 2018.
Henrico Police said Zaman drove away from the crime scene Dec. 13 after shooting and killing his daughter and niece. He was arrested five days later in New York where he was held at a city jail for a total of 101 days fighting extradition.
His trial had been set for August 2020.
