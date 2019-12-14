Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

KIDNAPPING PLOT
Man faces life sentence in bizarre failed kidnapping plot
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — A Florida man faces a life sentence after pleading guilty in a failed plot to kidnap five children from Virginia and kill their parents. Federal prosecutors in Virginia said 31-year-old Frank Jesse Amnott pleaded guilty Wednesday to three charges in the 2018 plot. One of the charges, conspiracy to kill witnesses, carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison. U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen said the facts of the case “read like the script of a bad horror movie.” In court documents, prosecutors described a plot by Amnott and three other people to kidnap five children under the age of 8.
CHARLOTTESVILLE POLICE CAR
Police remove car over similarity to one used in attack
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The Charlottesville Police Department is taking a Dodge Challenger out of service because of its similarity to the car used in a fatal attack during a 2017 white supremacist rally. The city announced the decision in a news release Thursday. City Manager Tarron Richardson said the vehicle was “clearly a reminder” of the attack, which killed Heather Heyer and left dozens more injured. He says the city believes removing it from the fleet is in the best interests of the community.
COLLEGE STUDENT SLAIN
Boy, 13, arrested in killing of Barnard College freshman
NEW YORK (AP) — A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a Barnard College freshman. City Corporation Counsel James E. Johnson says a 13-year-old was arrested on charges including felony murder. Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison says one arrest has been made and “this remains an active investigation.” Police say Tessa Majors was stabbed while walking in Manhattan’s Morningside Park on Wednesday. Majors' family says they're devastated by “the senseless loss of our beautiful and talented Tess.” Police have said as many as three attackers were involved. At Friday's hearing, a detective testified that the teen arrested said his friend slashed Majors during a robbery.
BULLETS-CLASSROOM EXPLOSION
Virginia high school student treated after lighting bullets
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — School officials in Virginia say a high school student lit one or more bullets as he held them in his hand in a classroom, causing a minor explosion and requiring treatment for his injuries. Norfolk Public Schools spokeswoman Barbara M. Hunter tells news outlets that the incident occurred in a science class at Maury High School on Friday, and she added that no other injuries were reported. The school was placed on a lockdown that was lifted around 2:45 p.m.
ICE STORM-BLUE RIDGE
Ice storm forces closures on the Blue Ridge Parkway
A wintry concoction of freezing rain and ice across western North Carolina on Friday has led the National Park Service to shut down a majority of the Blue Ridge Parkway, all the way through Virginia. A Facebook post from the Park Service says widespread freezing rain across the NC and VA Blue Ridge left parts of the roadway covered in sheets of ice, forcing the closure Friday morning. The agency said residents should plan for alternate routes until crews assess the conditions after the temperature rises. News outlets reported some schools in the North Carolina mountains were closed or had a delayed opening Friday because of the slick conditions.
AP-US-SOMETHING-IN-THE-WATER
Something in the Water to show Post Malone, A$AP Rocky, more
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The 2020 lineup for Something in the Water music festival includes Post Malone, Chance the Rapper, Pharrell and Friends, A$AP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator, and more. News outlets report the lineup was announced Thursday at schools in Virginia Beach, where festival organizer Pharrell Williams went to high school. Performers for the seven-day April festival also include Nelly, Migos, Usher, Playboi Carti, Trey Songz, Tierra Whack, Foo Fighters, Gunna, Snoh Aalegra and others. Tickets for Virginia residents and return attendees went on sale on Oct. 19 and sold out before the day ended. General ticket sales open Saturday at noon. News reports say its possible the announced lineup isn't complete, as the inaugural festival featured several surprise performances.
AP-VA-WEGMANS-NORTHAM
Wegmans to build distribution center in central Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Grocery retailer Wegmans Food Markets plans to build a $175 million distribution operation in central Virginia that will create 700 new jobs. Gov. Ralph Northam recently announced that the grocery chain picked Virginia over North Carolina to expand its East Coast distribution network. The governor said he met with company officials in Rochester, New York during a recent trade trip. The company plans to build its operation in Hanover County, which is north of Richmond. Northam approved a $2.35 million state grant for the project.
FATAL STABBING
Virginian gets prison for death of man stabbed in heart
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for the death of a man who was stabbed in the heart outside a Virginia convenience store. News outlets report the sentencing handed down to 35-year-old Christopher Lashay King on Thursday includes indefinite probation upon his release. He was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2018 death of 24-year-old Travon Lee. Surveillance video shows King armed with a knife and fighting with another man outside the convenience store. Prosecutors say Lee was an innocent bystander in the wrong place at the wrong time.