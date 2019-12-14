Judge denies competency evaluation for Louisa Co. teen accused of murder

LOUISA COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - A judge is denying a competency evaluation request from a teenager accused of a deadly home invasion on South Spotswood Trail.
The teen had a hearing in Louisa Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Friday, December 13. He is currently charged with first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, armed robbery, as well as breaking and entering to commit murder and robbery.
Judge Deborah Tinsley reviewed a social history of the suspect done as part of his probation from an unrelated case in Orange County.
The judge said there were no red flags.
Prosecutors believe the teen forced an elderly couple out of their home with a sawed-off shotgun on November 12. He then allegedly shot 82-year-old Roger Payne Junior and 73-year-old Nancy Payne. She survived by playing dead, and then ran to a neighbor for help. Roger Payne Jr. died at the scene.
Another hearing is currently set for January 3, 2020.
