If they ask you to pay in gift cards, it’s definitely a scam

(WWBT) - If anyone asks you to pay for something in gift cards, walk away! Hang up the phone! Close the website!
If anyone asks you to pay for something in gift cards - it’s a scam.
No business is going to do this. Your boss isn’t going to do this. Scammers do want you to do this. It’s the easiest way to steal and get away with it.
The police, electric company, the IRS or any other business are not going to ask you to pay with a gift card.
David Johnson with the Richmond FBI says if this happens, the hairs on your neck should stand up.
“If someone who actually needs a gift card or it’s someone you know, call them. Make sure it’s for a legitimate purpose. But gift card transactions are rare. There’s really no need for them to send that way,” Johnson said.
Check the phone number of someone who is calling you for help, check the email address, call the person who is in trouble before helping. It’s OK to make sure, you need to do that.
The stories are convincing and often emotional, they’re designed to make you not think and go buy a gift card. Don’t do it.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.