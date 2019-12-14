Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgetown basketball players Galen Alexander and Myron Gardner have left the team and plan to transfer as they fight accusations of burglary and harassment. Gardner, a freshman forward who averaged 3.1 points and 2.9 rebounds in eight games, announced his decision Friday in a statement to The Washington Post. Alexander, a junior forward who averaged 4.2 points and 2.7 rebounds in nine games, followed soon after on social media. Ewing confirmed the players' decisions in a university statement. Two other players also recently left the program.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Seven-time Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda says this is the best Ravens team he's ever played on. That's quite a statement, given that Yanda owns a Super Bowl ring and has been a part of three Baltimore teams that reached the AFC title game. But the current squad is the first in franchise history to win 10 straight games. This team could also be the first in franchise history to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. Baltimore has clinched its second straight AFC North title, and its 12-2 record is the best in the NFL.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Army is trying to win its fourth consecutive game against Navy in the 120th edition of the football game between the service academy rivals. The game is set for Saturday in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field. It would be the first four-game winning streak for the Black Knights in the series since the 1990s. The Midshipmen lead the series 60-52-7. President Donald Trump will attend the Army-Navy game for the second straight year. Trump also was at the 2016 game as president-elect. Presidents, by custom, sit on the Army side of the stadium for one half and the Navy side for the other.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Percy Agyei-Obese ran 33 times for 124 yards and a touchdown and No. 2 seed James Madison dominated defensively in a 17-0 win over Northern Iowa. James Madison won its 13th straight and will face No. 3 seed Weber State in the semifinals on Dec. 21. Northern Iowa had 58 yards of total offense through the first three quarters and did not cross into James Madison until the final drive of the game with less than two minutes left.