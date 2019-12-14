Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Army is trying to win its fourth consecutive game against Navy in the 120th edition of the football game between the service academy rivals. The game is set for Saturday in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field. It would be the first four-game winning streak for the Black Knights in the series since the 1990s. The Midshipmen lead the series 60-52-7. President Donald Trump will attend the Army-Navy game for the second straight year. Trump also was at the 2016 game as president-elect. Presidents, by custom, sit on the Army side of the stadium for one half and the Navy side for the other.