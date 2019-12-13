Wreaths Across America program to honor veterans

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) will participate in the nation-wide Wreaths Across America program at the Richmond National Cemetery to remember and honor our veterans.
On Saturday, Dec. 14, at 12:00 p.m., remembrance wreaths will be laid on the graves of the 6,500 veterans buried at this cemetery of our country’s fallen heroes.
The Commonwealth Chapter Choir will lead attendees in singing God Bless America!
The nation-wide patriotic event will include wreaths created and distributed to specific cemeteries across the country, through donations for $15 per wreath.
This also is a chapter fundraising program, with a portion of each wreath’s cost going to support the local Youth and JROTC Awards programs!
To donate a wreath, contact this website.
