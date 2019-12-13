A World of Holiday Traditions and Culture on Display at the Children’s Museum

Through play, the Children’s Museum seeks to promote greater understanding and cultural awareness in children, important skills that help to develop a positive sense of identity, while also building self-esteem. Exploring a range of holiday traditions in the Holiday Village, children are encouraged to see the unique differences among the world’s cultures, along with the striking similarities that these celebrations share — similarities such as lights, decorations, festive foods, and games. It’s a seasonal example of the museum’s consistent focus on creating quality learning environments, where children can learn through play in culturally and developmentally appropriate ways.