27th Annual James River Parade of Lights set to delight thousands

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Celebrate the season at the 27th Annual James River Parade of Lights on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Boaters will decorate their boats with thousands of lights, then parade along 14-miles of river front from the City of Richmond to the Varina-Enon Bridge.
You can enjoy the parade at multiple viewing sites, several of which provide additional entertainment. Admission is free at all sites.
Richmond’s Libby Hill Park, Corner of 28th and East Franklin streets
- Entertainment begins at 4:30 p.m., parade viewing at 6 p.m. Activities include a bonfire and free hot dogs, hot cocoa and cider while supplies last.
Henrico County’s Osborne Park and Boat Landing, 9530 Osborne Turnpike
- Big Toy Parade at 3 p.m. (Osborne Turnpike)
- Entertainment begins at 4 p.m., parade viewing at 7-7:30 p.m. Activities include a visit from Santa Claus, music by Amy Ladd & Friends and DJ Manny Green, Gingerbread house inflatable bounce house, snowboard simulator, holiday face painting, and holiday photo props.
Chesterfield County’s Henricus Historical Park, 251 Henricus Park Road
- Entertainment begins at 6 p.m., parade viewing at 7:45-8 p.m. Activities include: Santa Village, refreshment area, music and a fire pit
The James River Parade of Lights is sponsored by the James River Advisory Council in cooperation with Chesterfield Parks and Recreation, Henrico Recreation and Parks and the City of Richmond James River Park System.
