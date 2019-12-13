13 strange Friday the 13th superstitions

(WWBT) - Are you afraid of Friday the 13th? Then that means you suffer from Paraskevidekatriaphobia.
Definition: a persistent, irrational fear of Friday the 13th.
The superstitious say if you can pronounce the term, you will be cured of the phobia. In case you're anything like us, you will need a pronouncer. Say it with us: para-skev-EE-dek-a-tri-a-pho-bia.
In 2019, the 13th day of a month falls on a Friday twice. The first time is on September 13, and then again on December 13.
Here is a closer look at some of the most surprising, strange, and silly Friday the 13th superstitions.
The number 13 is considered unlucky. In fact, some high rise buildings are developed without a 13th floor and may planes are missing a 13th row.
You may want to schedule your haircut for a different day. The superstitious say getting your haircut on Friday the 13th will result in the death of a family member.
Avoid combing your hair on Friday the 13th. If a bird uses your fallen locks to build a nest, you might go bald.
We have heard it before: if you break a mirror, you will have bad luck for seven years.
Rumor has it, if you walk under a ladder it will lead to your own hanging. The myth dates back to the medieval age. Good news: you might be able to avoid it if you say “bread and butter” as you walk under. If you have already done it, try crossing your fingers until you see a dog.
Refrain from doing this: “step on a crack, break your mother’s back”.
An old wives’ tale says children born on Friday the 13th will be unlucky for life. So far, though, teve Buscemi, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and Kat Dennings appear to be doing alright, and they were all born on Friday the 13th.
Avoid passing any funeral processions. If the superstition is true, you will die the next day.
The superstitious believe ships that set sail on Fridays are doomed to misfortune. A similar myth holds that all trips began on Friday will encounter bad luck.
Knocking over the salt is thought to lead to bad luck on any day, and especially on Friday the 13th.
Three things you should not do on Friday the 13th: put your shoes on a table, sleep on a table, or sing at the table. The superstitious say doing any of those will increase your risk of bad luck.
Good news if you want to get inked: it is tradition for tattooists to tattoo customers for $13 on Friday the 13th. Word to the wise, though, you are expected to leave a $7 tip.
Many customers are afraid to make big purchases on the hallowed day. But it is bad news for businesses who typically lose hundreds of millions of dollars on Friday the 13th because of people’s reluctance to shop.
