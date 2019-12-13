Police search man who robbed Family Dollar at gunpoint

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police are searching for a man who robbed a Family Dollar at gunpoint on Thursday.
Police were called to the store along Elm Street around 6:46 p.m.
Officers said the man went inside with a firearm and approached the employee. The robber said, “give me the money” while pointing the firearm at the employee.
The suspect then ran off with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police said the robber was wearing a mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 541-2284 or Crimesolvers at (804) 541-2202.
