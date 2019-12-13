Police need help identifying burglar who stole cigarettes

By NBC12 Newsroom | December 13, 2019 at 1:11 PM EST - Updated December 13 at 1:16 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who broke into a business.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Westover Hills Boulevard for a burglar alarm that has just gone off. When they arrived, the door has been smashed in.

Surveillance video shows a man breaking the glass on the front door and entering the building. He loaded up a trash bag with cartons of cigarettes and fled on foot toward Dunston Avenue.

Anyone with information about the crime or suspect should call 804-646-3192 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

