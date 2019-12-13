Police investigating death of Chesterfield inmate

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating the death of an inmate in Chesterfield County.
According to police, 39-year-old Nicole L. Daw was found unresponsive around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12.
Deputies and medical staff immediately began emergency medical procedures to include CPR, AED and the administration of NARCAN. Unfortunately, Daw was unable to be saved and was pronounced dead at Chippenham Medical Center.
Officials say Daw was in jail for possession of heroin and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.
