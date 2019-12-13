Police arrest RaceWay robbery suspect

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police have arrested a suspect who robbed the RaceWay Gas Station at 5600 Jefferson Davis Highway on Monday, Dec. 2.
Police said a male suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm and demanded money. The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
On Thursday, Dec 12, Chesterfield Police, in collaboration with the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, arrested Kavon C. Blackwell, 21, in connection with the incident.
Blackwell, of Chesterfield, was charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.