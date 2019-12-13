ODU hopes to end skid vs Illinois

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Illinois' Kofi Cockburn has averaged 15.8 points and 10.6 rebounds while Andres Feliz has put up 14.2 points and 6.2 rebounds. For the Monarchs, Xavier Green has averaged 14.6 points and 4.9 rebounds while Jason Wade has put up 9.8 points, five rebounds and 3.2 steals.GIFTED GREEN: Green has connected on 34.8 percent of the 46 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 24 over his last five games. He's also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.