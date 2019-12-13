Northam wants free community college for certain students

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is pushing for tuition-free community college for low- and middle-income students who pursue degrees in high-demand fields.
Northam announced Thursday that his budget proposal for the upcoming legislative session includes $145 million for the initiative.
Northam calls the program his “G3” initiative. It stands for: “Get Skilled. Get a Job. Give Back.”
He campaigned heavily on the idea when he ran for governor in 2017.
