News to Know for Dec. 13: Mother wanted for abducting 4 kids; Chesterfield family’s security camera hacked; Impeachment vote delayed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at the news you need to know before you head out the door.
Periods of rain likely. It could start as freezing drizzle or rain west of town. Temperatures stay cold but rise to low or mid-40s in Richmond. 50+ possible east of town.
Nearly 10 school districts are on a two-hour delay due to the weather, including Louisa and Goochland County Schools. See the full list here.
The search continues for four Virginia children who investigators believe were abducted by their mother. Police believe they may be in danger.
Melody Bannister does not have custody of her children - Genevieve, Janelle, Vivienne and Peter, ages 13 to 7. If you see them, call the police right away.
In Henrico, police need your help finding a missing man.
Jack Spangler, 63, was reported missing after Thanksgiving when his family found his belongings left in his motel room. Police say he suffers from a medical condition that may require medication. If you see him, call the police.
In a surprise move infuriating Republicans, the House Judiciary Committee delayed the vote on two articles of impeachment.
That decision came around midnight after a grueling 14-hour meeting. The committee will instead vote this morning at 10 a.m. You can watch it live on NBC12′s digital platforms.
If the articles pass the committee today, the full House is expected to hold a floor vote on the impeachment articles. That will most likely happen on Wednesday before lawmakers leave for their holiday break.
Reminder: open enrollment for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act ends on Sunday. After Dec. 15, you may only buy ACA plans if you apply for special enrollment conditions.
Governor Ralph Northam is scheduled to preview his budget proposal.
Some of his plans include making tuition-free community college available to low- and middle-income students who pursue jobs in high-demand fields. There’s also new funding for the early childhood education system.
More money will go towards combating maternal and infant mortality and reducing the racial disparity in Virginia’s maternal mortality rate.
The budget will also include funds for the environment and clean energy. Northam will present his full budget next Tuesday.
A Chesterfield family says they were spied on by a stranger who hacked into their Ring home security camera system.
The woman, who didn’t want to give her name, said it started when the Ring app siren kept going off.
The company said it’s investigating and taking steps to protect devices.
If you have a ring system, tech experts say two-factor authentication is a good idea and consider setting your wi-fi so it’s not visible to others.
A Hopewell homeowner caught a crook in the act with her security system, thwarting a burglary.
She wasn’t home at the time but called police after getting an alert when cameras showed a man inside. When officers arrived, the suspect baricaded himself in the attic.
Police arrested the suspect, 24-year-old Robin Franklin of richmond. He’s charged with burglary and obstruction.
Right now in Hopewell police are searching for a man who robbed a Family Dollar at gunpoint.
Police say a man wearing a mask, went inside the store on Elm Street just before 7 p.m. Thursday. They say he pointed the gun at the employee and demanded money.
The suspect was able to get away with some cash. If you know who he is, call Hopewell/Prince George crime solvers at 804-541-2202.
An annual event will recognize working animals and celebrate their companionship with humans today!
The blessing will take place Friday, Dec. 13 at noon - rain or shine - at the Shockoe Slip Fountain.
Guests are encouraged to bring their pets or photos of a beloved pet.
Celebrate the season at the 27th Annual James River Parade of Lights on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Boaters will decorate their boats with thousands of lights, then parade along 14-miles of riverfront from the City of Richmond to the Varina-Enon Bridge.
You can enjoy the parade at multiple viewing sites, several of which provide additional entertainment. Admission is free at all sites.
The lineup for the 2020 “Something in the Water” festival has been announced.
Dozens of artists are slated to perform, including A$AP Rocky, Chance the Rapper, Foo Fighter, Nelly, Post Malone and much more! For the full lineup, click here.
“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” – C.S. Lewis
