Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. EST

NORTHAM BUDGET
Northam wants free community college for certain students
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is pushing for tuition-free community college for low- and middle-income students who pursue degrees in high-demand fields. Northam announced Thursday that his budget proposal for the upcoming legislative session includes $145 million for the initiative. Northam calls the program his “G3” initiative. It stands for: “Get Skilled. Get a Job. Give Back.” He campaigned heavily on the idea when he ran for governor in 2017.
AP-US-COLLEGE-STUDENT-SLAIN
College freshman, 18, stabbed to death near her NYC campus
NEW YORK (AP) — An 18-year-old Barnard College freshman from Virginia was fatally stabbed in a park near the school's campus in New York City. Police say Tessa Majors was walking in Manhattan’s Morningside Park on Wednesday evening when she was accosted and stabbed during a struggle. The school president says it was an armed robbery. Barnard is part of the Ivy League's Columbia University. Police have increased patrols around the campus and park. No arrests have been announced, and police said Thursday that several people were let go after questioning. New York's homicide total this week eclipsed 300 killings for the first time since 2016.
AP-US-SOMETHING-IN-THE-WATER
Something in the Water to show Post Malone, A$AP Rocky, more
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The 2020 lineup for Something in the Water music festival includes Post Malone, Chance the Rapper, Pharrell and Friends, A$AP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator, and more. News outlets report the lineup was announced Thursday at schools in Virginia Beach, where festival organizer Pharrell Williams went to high school. Performers for the seven-day April festival also include Nelly, Migos, Usher, Playboi Carti, Trey Songz, Tierra Whack, Foo Fighters, Gunna, Snoh Aalegra and others. Tickets for Virginia residents and return attendees went on sale on Oct. 19 and sold out before the day ended. General ticket sales open Saturday at noon. News reports say its possible the announced lineup isn't complete, as the inaugural festival featured several surprise performances.
FATAL STABBING
Virginian gets prison for death of man stabbed in heart
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for the death of a man who was stabbed in the heart outside a Virginia convenience store. News outlets report the sentencing handed down to 35-year-old Christopher Lashay King on Thursday includes indefinite probation upon his release. He was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2018 death of 24-year-old Travon Lee. Surveillance video shows King armed with a knife and fighting with another man outside the convenience store. Prosecutors say Lee was an innocent bystander in the wrong place at the wrong time.
AP-VA-WEGMANS-NORTHAM
Wegmans to build distribution center in central Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Grocery retailer Wegmans Food Markets plans to build a $175 million distribution operation in central Virginia that will create 700 new jobs. Gov. Ralph Northam recently announced that the grocery chain picked Virginia over North Carolina to expand its East Coast distribution network. The governor said he met with company officials in Rochester, New York during a recent trade trip. The company plans to build its operation in Hanover County, which is north of Richmond. Northam approved a $2.35 million state grant for the project.
CONFEDERATE MONUMENT PROTEST
Man convicted in 2017 Charlottesville car attack to appeal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — An Ohio man plans to appeal his convictions for deliberately driving his car into a crowd of counterprotestors during a 2017 white nationalist rally in Virginia. The Daily Progress, citing online court records, reports that a lawyer for James Alex Fields Jr. filed a notice of appeal Monday. In December 2018, Fields was convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of anti-racism activist Heather Heyer and multiple charges for injuries caused to others in the car attack. He was sentenced to life in prison, plus 419 years. Fields already is serving multiple life sentences after accepting a plea agreement in a separate federal hate crimes case.
AP-US-MICHAEL-VICK-UNPAID-TAXES
Virginia city says Michael Vick owes $70K in unpaid taxes
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Officials say former football star Michael Vick owes tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes on luxury cars that he owned in Virginia. Hampton officials say he owes the city about $70,000. Vick lived in Virginia after serving time in prison for running a dog-fighting operation. Hampton's treasurer says the city has failed to reach Vick or people who have handled his affairs. She said the city has so far filed warrants for more than $50,000 in unpaid taxes and plans to file more. Vick was recently named honorary co-captain for the NFL Pro Bowl.
GEORGE MASON-DONATIONS
Court: university foundation exempt from public-records laws
FALLS CHURCH Va. (AP) — The Virginia Supreme Court has ruled that the fundraising foundation for Virginia's largest university is exempt from public-records laws. The unanimous ruling issued Thursday is a defeat to a group of George Mason University students who sought records outlining the relationship between the university and a network of conservative donors who have contributed millions of dollars annually. A group called Transparent GMU filed the lawsuit. They argued that the George Mason University Foundation should be subject to public-records laws just like the university. The school argued that the two entities are separate. The ruling upholds the findings of a lower court.