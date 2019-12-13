Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. EST

NEW YORK (AP) — An 18-year-old Barnard College freshman from Virginia was fatally stabbed in a park near the school's campus in New York City. Police say Tessa Majors was walking in Manhattan’s Morningside Park on Wednesday evening when she was accosted and stabbed during a struggle. The school president says it was an armed robbery. Barnard is part of the Ivy League's Columbia University. Police have increased patrols around the campus and park. No arrests have been announced, and police said Thursday that several people were let go after questioning. New York's homicide total this week eclipsed 300 killings for the first time since 2016.