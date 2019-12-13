'It’s not funny, this is serious stuff’: Petersburg neighborhood vandalized with racist graffiti

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg residents are trying to clean up after their neighborhood was hit with racist graffiti and other types of vandalism Friday morning.
The vandalism happened in the Berkeley Manor neighborhood off Wagner Road near I-95.
On Friday afternoon Petersburg Police stated over the last two weeks several areas in the city have experienced acts of vandalism and destruction of property including vehicles, trailers and mailboxes.
“In these incidents, vehicles and trailers have been spray painted with messages of hate and racism, windows broken out and mailboxes egged as well as the vehicles,” police said. “The latest area to be affected by these acts was the Berkeley Manor subdivision last night.”
Police said 37 acts of vandalism occurred in the neighborhood overnight Friday. Previously, the Fairfax Street area was targeted.
"It's not funny, this is serious stuff,” said Marlow Jones, Assistant Fire Marshal for the City of Petersburg. “Especially in the times we're living in now and what's going on in the country - we don't have time for this stuff right here."
Jones’ work vehicle for the City of Petersburg was damaged by the vandals.
“I don’t know what they broke the windows out with but I know there are remnants of eggs and things of that nature,” he said. “Nothing was taken, but they marked it with KKK and then on my food truck they marked it with ‘I’m going to roast me an 'n word’”.
Jones was asleep at the time, but was alerted to the situation by his dog Apollo.
“I woke up to him barking,” he said. “So, I’m looking out the back window and he’s going crazy and I’m trying to focus on who he’s barking at, which direction was he barking in.”
Shortly after, Jones got a phone call from someone around the corner saying her food truck had also been marked. However, the damage didn’t stop there.
“Just on this street alone 15 vehicles were hit,” Jones said. “This is serious stuff right around the holidays and stuff like that. I’ve been here 19 years - never had a problem here.”
Jones estimates the total amount of damage his property sustained is at least $3,500 dollars.
Several neighbors’ surveillance cameras picked up activity around the time the crime may have happened which Jones believes was after 1 a-m. He did add Petersburg Police came out to investigate. Jones has also been doing what he can to help investigators.
“Me and the special crime unit, we’ve been collecting them and I’m sure we’ll get DNA off of them, maybe not fingerprints, but DNA,” he said.
Even the playground in the Berkeley Manor neighborhood saw graffiti. The phrase “KKK is here” with the ‘n word’ was spray painted on a shed.
“Everybody is ticked off about this,” Jones said. “You see what we’re dealing with - we’re dealing with fires, murders, and we’re dealing with bringing the community together. This right here, we have no time for this.”
Police are asking for help from the pubic in identifying the individual or individuals responsible for these crimes.
“We are also asking that if any member of the public [who] may have captured any of these acts on their home surveillance systems or Ring camera systems to please share that information with us so that we may bring about an end to it by arresting and prosecuting all involved,” police said.
If the public has information, please contact (804) 732-4222 and detectives will come out and collect evidence. Anyone with information about those responsible can call Petersburg Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or Petersburg Police at (804) 732-4222.
