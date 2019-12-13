Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw five touchdown passes and the Baltimore Ravens clinched the AFC North title by beating the New York Jets 42-21. Jackson also ran for 86 yards to set the single-season record for yards rushing by a quarterback. Jackson has 1,108 yards on the ground to break the mark of 1,039 set by Michael Vick in 2006 with Atlanta. The Ravens' 10th straight victory provided them with their second straight division title and kept Baltimore on pace to earn the top seed in the AFC playoffs. Sam Darnold threw two touchdown passes for the Jets.
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The depleted Philadelphia Eagles still have their NFC East hopes alive as they visit the Washington Redskins. Philadelphia is without at least two of its top receivers and two running backs because of injuries. The Eagles are 6-7 but very much in the playoff race because the Dallas Cowboys also have stumbled. They would win the division by sweeping their final three games. The good news for Philadelphia is it's facing the NFL's worst offense in Washington. The Redskins put running back Derrius Guice on injured reserve, and rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins is still getting used to the pro game.
BALTIMORE (AP) — The New York Jets went into Thursday night's game against the Ravens without several injured players. The Jets placed tight end Ryan Griffin on injured reserve before the game after he hurt his ankle Sunday against Miami. New York was also without safety Jamal Adams, who has an ankle injury, and cornerback Arthur Maulet, who's been bothered by a calf injury. In addition, receiver Demaryius Thomas was placed on the inactive list with a hamstring injury. Baltimore's inactive list was headed by offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, who has a concussion.
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Officials say former football star Michael Vick owes tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes on luxury cars that he owned in Virginia. Hampton officials say he owes the city about $70,000. Vick lived in Virginia after serving time in prison for running a dog-fighting operation. Hampton's treasurer says the city has failed to reach Vick or people who have handled his affairs. She said the city has so far filed warrants for more than $50,000 in unpaid taxes and plans to file more. Vick was recently named honorary co-captain for the NFL Pro Bowl.