Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The depleted Philadelphia Eagles still have their NFC East hopes alive as they visit the Washington Redskins. Philadelphia is without at least two of its top receivers and two running backs because of injuries. The Eagles are 6-7 but very much in the playoff race because the Dallas Cowboys also have stumbled. They would win the division by sweeping their final three games. The good news for Philadelphia is it's facing the NFL's worst offense in Washington. The Redskins put running back Derrius Guice on injured reserve, and rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins is still getting used to the pro game.