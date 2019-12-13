Hanover County launches new ride program for seniors and disabled

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County has launched a new service for residents of Hanover who are 60+ years of age or who have a disability.
Hanover DASH is a specialized transportation program to help eligible residents travel to medical appointments, shopping, banking and formal social activities.
“We believe that this new specialized transportation program will make a big difference for many of our residents, and we are grateful to the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation and the Board of Supervisors for making this possible,” said Deputy County Administrator Jim Taylor. “Hanover County has identified the need for specialized transportation for some time, and it’s exciting to see a new service taking shape.”
For a cost of $6 one-way or $12 round-trip, the driver will take the resident to an appointment, grocery store or other allowable destination anywhere in Hanover or within 7 miles of the county. Rides will be available between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
A 10 percent discount is available if you book the ride online. The vendor, Roundtrip, does not take cash, only credit, pre-paid or debit cards.
Riders can call 365-DASH (3274) to apply for the program. This service is available to all income levels.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.