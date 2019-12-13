Forecast: Cool and rainy, could start as freezing drizzle WEST of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Winter Weather Advisory western VA for Freezing rain early this morning.
FRIDAY: Periods of rain likely. Could start as freezing Drizzle or rain west of town. Temperatures stay cold, but rise to low or mid 40 in Richmond. 50+ possible east of town. (Rain Chance near 100%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with morning rain likely. Lows in the 40s, highs in the low to mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows upper 30s, highs lower 50s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows lower 30s, highs mid 40s. (Rain chance: 20%)
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows lower 40s, highs low to mid 50s. (Rain Chance 70%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows upper 20s, highs mid 40s
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows mid 20s, highs lower 40s
