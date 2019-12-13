Disturbing details emerge in case as second suspect in Cupcake’s murder goes before a judge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The second suspect in 3-year-old Kamille Cupcake McKinney’s murder was in court Friday. We want to warn you before you read ahead, the testimony is disturbing.
Derick Irisha Brown's case was bound over to a grand jury.
Brown and Patrick Stallworth are both charged with capital murder in Cupcake's kidnapping and death.
Investigators said Brown told them on October 12 she left the room and went for a smoke, took a pill and fell asleep. Brown told investigators when she woke up she caught Stallworth in a sex act with the toddler.
Investigators also testified one of the witnesses who are in jail with Stallworth told them Stallworth said he "accidentally killed the baby," meaning Cupcake.
Investigators said DNA evidence from Stallworth, Brown and McKinney were found on a plastic bed cover in the apartment.
Cupcake’s fingernails were also tested for DNA and lab results showed they tested positive for Stallworth’s DNA, but not Brown’s.
Officers say when Stallworth was in custody he was seen with scratches on his chest.
Investigators say Cupcake’s body was found in a dumpster from Parkway Villa Apartments on October 22.
Her body had been in there for ten days.
