CPD Removing Dodge Challenger from fleet

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is getting rid of a vehicle in its fleet that reminds some community members of the deadly white supremacist events of 2017.
CPD announced Thursday, December 12, that its Dodge Challenger had been removed from service and will be "disposed" of by the end of the fiscal year in June.
Many felt the car was too similar to the Dodge Challenger used in the attack on August 12, 2017, which killed Heather Heyer and injured dozens.
The city spent nearly $21,000 when it bought the car in January 2018, and spent another $2,020 for graphics to support the Special Olympics Torch Run.
12/12/2019 Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - The Charlottesville Police Department has removed from service the only Dodge Challenger vehicle in its fleet and the property will be disposed of by the City of Charlottesville before the end of the current fiscal year on June 30, 2020.
City Manager Tarron Richardson and Police Chief RaShall Brackney reached the decision after a review of the purchase records and community feedback. On August 12, 2017, James Alex Fields drove a similarly colored Dodge Challenger in the attack that killed Heather Heyer and injured dozens of others.
“This police vehicle was purchased before the chief and I joined city staff,” said Richardson. “We felt it was appropriate to review the matter after questions were raised on social media and by our community. This is clearly a reminder for many of the Summer of Hate and the attack, and we believe removing it from our fleet is in the best interests of the community.”
The city’s fiscal year 2018 budget designated funds for replacement vehicles and the 2017 Dodge Challenger was purchased as a used vehicle for $20,976 on January 19, 2018. The city added Special Olympics Torch Run graphics on April 23, 2018, at a cost of $2,020. No additional graphics or stripes have been added to the car since the vehicle was introduced to the Charlottesville Police Department’s fleet.
“The Charlottesville Police Department remains committed to assisting Special Olympics Virginia to help raise money to support children and adults with intellectual disabilities in our community,” added Chief Brackney.
